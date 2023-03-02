APGEA district-level meet held

Srikakulam: AP Government Employees Association state president, KR Surya Narayana attended the APGEA district-level meeting in Srikakulam on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Surya Narayana demanded the government to ban contributory pension system (CPS) with immediate effect and restore old age pension system (OPS).





He also demanded the government to draw enactment for compulsory payment of salaries to all employees on 1st of every month. "We are going to conduct field-level movement in all districts from next month to create awareness on these issues," he said.





He found fault with the government for cancellation of recognition of APGEA after the leaders met with the governor on employees' issues which is nothing but harassment of the government against the employees and its union leaders, who are really fighting against the government, he added. APGEA district president, K Narayana Rao, general secretary, Alikana Rajeswari and representatives and members of the association attended the meeting.



