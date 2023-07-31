APL Season 2 auction set to kick off

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) announced the much-awaited Andhra Premier League (APL) Season 2 and its auction will take place on Tuesday.

The tournament will begin on August 16th, with the finals scheduled for August 27th. APL Season 2 to feature exciting matches and showcase the talent of young and aspiring cricketers from the region.

The auction, conducted by the esteemed official auctioneer Charu Sharma, will determine the composition of the six teams participating in APL Season 2. The event will be conducted in the presence of the Andhra Cricket Association, including secretary SR Gopinath Reddy, treasurer A.V. Chalam, CEO Venkata Siva Reddy, and other members of the APL Governing Council.

The entire tournament from 16th to 27th August is scheduled to start at 12 noon and 5 pm daily.

Speaking at the press conference, secretary Gopinath Reddy highlighted the association's commitment to cricket development. He emphasised that the APL Season 2 is set to surpass the success of the inaugural season, with the tournament now reaching cricket enthusiasts all over India.

APL Season 2 includes the participation of six dynamic teams, each representing a unique spirit and cricketing prowess. The teams competing include Coastal Riders, Bezawada Tigers, Vizag Warriors, Rayalaseema Kings, Marlin Godavari Titans, and KVR Uttarandhra Lions.