Live
- Nuh violence: Section 144 imposed in Gurugram
- Genie of hate is out, collective efforts needed to put it back in bottle, says Congress
- Urban spaces greening A model gone wrong?
- NIA attaches PFI arms training center in Kerala
- SC refuses to vacate Karnataka HC interim stay on CBI probe against Shivakumar
- Congress MP leader withdraws plea from SC challenging Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Rajya Sabha election
- APL Season 2 auction set to kick off
- Congress names Surjewala as senior observer for MP, Mistry for Rajasthan
- Internshala partners with NSDC to provide in-demand skill trainings to Indian Youth
- RV University's First Convocation: A Journey of Inspiration and Exponential Growth
Just In
Nuh violence: Section 144 imposed in Gurugram
Genie of hate is out, collective efforts needed to put it back in bottle, says Congress
Urban spaces greening A model gone wrong?
NIA attaches PFI arms training center in Kerala
SC refuses to vacate Karnataka HC interim stay on CBI probe against Shivakumar
Congress MP leader withdraws plea from SC challenging Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Rajya Sabha election
APL Season 2 auction set to kick off
The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) announced the much-awaited Andhra Premier League (APL) Season 2 and its auction will take place on Tuesday.
Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) announced the much-awaited Andhra Premier League (APL) Season 2 and its auction will take place on Tuesday.
The tournament will begin on August 16th, with the finals scheduled for August 27th. APL Season 2 to feature exciting matches and showcase the talent of young and aspiring cricketers from the region.
The auction, conducted by the esteemed official auctioneer Charu Sharma, will determine the composition of the six teams participating in APL Season 2. The event will be conducted in the presence of the Andhra Cricket Association, including secretary SR Gopinath Reddy, treasurer A.V. Chalam, CEO Venkata Siva Reddy, and other members of the APL Governing Council.
The entire tournament from 16th to 27th August is scheduled to start at 12 noon and 5 pm daily.
Speaking at the press conference, secretary Gopinath Reddy highlighted the association's commitment to cricket development. He emphasised that the APL Season 2 is set to surpass the success of the inaugural season, with the tournament now reaching cricket enthusiasts all over India.
APL Season 2 includes the participation of six dynamic teams, each representing a unique spirit and cricketing prowess. The teams competing include Coastal Riders, Bezawada Tigers, Vizag Warriors, Rayalaseema Kings, Marlin Godavari Titans, and KVR Uttarandhra Lions.