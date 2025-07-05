APNA condemns delay in foreign med graduates’ registration

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (APNA) has issued a strong condemnation against the “unlawful delay” by the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) in issuing permanent registration certificates to eligible Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs). The association also sharply criticised the alleged brutal treatment of peacefully protesting FMGs by the police, including the reported dragging of female doctors by their hair.

In a statement released here on Friday, president of APNA Dr A V Subba Reddy expressed deep concern over the ongoing issue. “We are strongly condemning the unlawful delay in giving permanent registration certificates by APMC to the eligible foreign medical graduates,” he stated, highlighting the plight of these doctors, who are reportedly unable to practice due to bureaucratic hurdles.

Adding to their condemnation, Subba Reddy, who is also National Organisational General Secretary of FPHANAI (Federation of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association of India), vehemently protested the arrests made during a recent demonstration. “We are strongly condemning the unlawful arrest of the foreign graduates when they are doing their protest very peacefully without any disturbance to the public, traffic, or anybody.”

He particularly decried the methods used by law enforcement during the arrests. “The way they have arrested and the objectionable way of behavior of police with the lady doctors, dragging them by catching their hair, it is more brutal behavior. We are strongly condemning it,” he declared, calling for immediate action and accountability regarding the alleged police misconduct.

The incident has sparked outrage among the medical fraternity, raising questions about the treatment of protesting professionals and the efficiency of the registration process for foreign medical graduates in Andhra Pradesh. Subba Reddy has urged the authorities to expedite the registration process for FMGs and to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged police brutality.