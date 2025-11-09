Live
- Paramita students selected for national Kala Utsav competitions
- Kavitha demands immediate compensation for flood victims
- Launch service resumes from Somasila to Srisailam
- 11 candidates selected for Rajahmundry training prog
- Ghana invites Singareni to invest in mining sector
- Sakhi team rescues mentally unstable woman
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th November 2025
- CM Revanth Reddy lauds stalwart leaders in united AP for Hyderabad's development
- Here's why morning exercise feels so hard
- Reform and role: Telangana’s structural dilemma in education policy
APNHAL donates Rs 5 lakh for employees’ sports
Highlights
Anantapur: Representatives of APNHAL, a government organisation of NTPC, met district Collector O Anand at his camp office on Saturday and donated Rs...
Anantapur: Representatives of APNHAL, a government organisation of NTPC, met district Collector O Anand at his camp office on Saturday and donated Rs 5 lakh for organising Andhra Pradesh Revenue Employees' State-level Sports and Cultural programmes being held at RDT Stadium in Anantapur district headquarters.
Representatives of National Thermal Power Corporation and Andhra Pradesh Haritha Amrit Limited, as well as the company's consultant GV Viswanath, engineer Abhijit Rambabu and others wished the success of these programmes being held on November 7, 8 and 9.
Next Story