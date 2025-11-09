  • Menu
APNHAL donates Rs 5 lakh for employees’ sports

Anantapur: Representatives of APNHAL, a government organisation of NTPC, met district Collector O Anand at his camp office on Saturday and donated Rs 5 lakh for organising Andhra Pradesh Revenue Employees' State-level Sports and Cultural programmes being held at RDT Stadium in Anantapur district headquarters.

Representatives of National Thermal Power Corporation and Andhra Pradesh Haritha Amrit Limited, as well as the company's consultant GV Viswanath, engineer Abhijit Rambabu and others wished the success of these programmes being held on November 7, 8 and 9.

