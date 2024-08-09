Apollo Spectra Hospital inaugurated

Chirala: Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited (AHLL), a subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Group announced its foray into Chirala, with its boutique format multi-speciality hospital, The Apollo Spectra Hospital here on Thursday. The modern secondary care hospital was inaugurated by Dr Manikyamma, a renowned gynaecologist from Chirala.

The launch of the state-of-the-art Apollo Spectra Hospital aims to provide access to comprehensive, affordable and personalised quality healthcare to the people of Chirala and the neighbourhood.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Manikyamma said it has been more than five decades since we have been rendering quality medical care to patients through Ravi Nursing Home in Chirala.

It was Dr Doppalapudi Dasaradha Ramaiah, who brought the first ultrasound scan machine, gastroscopy equipment to benefit patients of Chirala.