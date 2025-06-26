APPGCET results released; 88.6% candidates qualify

Live
Minister for human resource development Nara Lokesh formally released the results of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (APPGCET) – 2025 on Twitter on Wednesday.
Tirupati: Minister for human resource development Nara Lokesh formally released the results of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (APPGCET) – 2025 on Twitter on Wednesday. Speaking to the media in Tirupati on the occasion, Sri Venkateswara University Vice-Chancellor and APPGCET chairman Prof Ch Appa Rao said that 88.6 per cent of candidates secured ranks, with 19,488 candidates qualifying out of the 21,995 who appeared for the exams. Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, principals of various colleges, and deans were present at the press conference.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) entrusted Sri Venkateswara University with the responsibility of organising the APPGCET this year. The entrance test was conducted from June 9 to 12 across 31 subjects for 143 postgraduate courses offered by 17 universities in the state. Prof PC Venkateswarlu served as the convenor of the CET, while Prof K Surendra Babu was the co-convenor.
Among those who appeared for the exam, 13,485 were women, of whom 12,025 passed, recording a pass percentage of 89 percent. Among the 8,510 men who took the test, 7,463 qualified, resulting in a pass rate of 87.7 percent.
The results are available online at https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGCET/PGCET/PGCET_HomePage.aspx