APPGECET to be held from July 18 to 20

Tirupati : AP PG engineering common entrance test to be conducted by the SV University will be held on July 18,19 and 20. SV University vice-chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy is the chairman of APPGECET while Prof R V S Satyanarayana is the convenor. Speaking to media at Tirupati Press Club on Tuesday, Prof Satyanarayana said that the last date for submitting application forms without late fee ended on June 14.

However, with a late fee of Rs 500, applications can be submitted till June 20, with Rs 2,000 late fee up to June 25 and with a fine of Rs 5,000 the last date will be June 30. The examinations will be held on three days from 10 am 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm for various subjects.

He said that, APPGECET is being conducted for admission into M Tech and M Pharmacy programmes. While there are more than 25,000 seats available, only 4,500 applications were received so far. Students who are interested can apply through online using the link https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET.

The examination centres are located in Anantapur, Chittoor, Tirupati, Gudur, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Guntur, Narasaraopeta, Vijayawada, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Bhimavaram, Kadapa and Hyderabad.