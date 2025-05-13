Apply for new ration cards: NMC Commissioner

Nellore: Nellore Municipal Commissioner Y.O Nandan has appealed the people those who were not having ration cards in Nellore city to apply for new one as the government is keen on providing new ration cards in the interest of public.

The Commissioner along with the officials has accepted representations from the public during Public Grievance Redress System (PGRS) at Command Control Room (CCR) located in the premises here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion Y.O. Nandan has said that following guidelines the beneficiary should approach at their respective Ward Secretariats to own the applications.

The commissioner has cleared that it will be mandatory for newly married couple to submit official marriage confirmation certificate to secure the application for new ration cards.

While saying that municipal administration has taken up silt removal in the drains in a big way, the commissioner appealed the people who encroached the drains by constructing structures should voluntarily remove them in the interest of maintaining proper sanitation.

The commissioner has appealed the people to apply for Under Ground Drainage (UGD) connection as the government provide it for just Rs 1.

While asserting the government’s commitment in providing houses for shelter less poor, the commissioner has urged the people to apply as the government will provide under Pradhana Mantri Awas Yojana-2 (PMAY-2) through Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Corporation (APTIDCO) without delay. He also said that poor can also apply for house sites under the same concept.

The commissioner has analyzed that total 40 representations on various issues were received during PGRS on Monday.

Apart from Engineering 8, Housing 21, Town planning 10, and 1 related to Administration. On this occasion the commissioner ordered the officials to sort out the petitions in a time bound manner to void the petitioners rounding the office.

Deputy Commissioner Chennudu, Engineering SE Ram Mohan Rao, Health Officer Dr. Chaitnya and others were present.