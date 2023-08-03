Appoint booth level agents, political parties told

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district Joint Collector Syam Prasad said that the recognised political parties may appoint booth-level agents and participate in the voters list revision programme. He conducted a meeting with the leaders of recognised political parties at the Collectorate in Narasaraopet on Wednesday. Speaking on this occasion, the JC said booth-level officers will conduct door-to-door surveys for the revision of the voters list till August 21. He said the volunteers should not participate in the voter list revision process. The Joint Collector said if they have problems relating to the deceased, they may complain to the booth-level officers.

District revenue officer Vinayakam and Collectorate administrative officer Anil Kumar were present.