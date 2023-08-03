Live
- "I really manifested working with Jr. NTR, "says Janhvi Kapoor on working with Man of Masses NTR Jr in Devara
- Telangana Assembly Speaker keeps BRS leader on tenterhook
- ‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ from ‘Shanda’: Blend of melody and energy beats
- Buy Nothing Phone (2) for up to Rs 7,000 less on Independence Day Sale
- Eight held for gambling at Falaknuma
- Raveena Tandon finally breaks her silence on her film 'ONE FRIDAY NIGHT', calls it a gratifying experience
- Jai Kisan is just not a slogan for BRS: KTR
- T-Hub, Broadridge tie up to accelerate Web 3 innovation
- Markets tumble on US credit downgrading
- 1 more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park
Appoint booth level agents, political parties told
Palnadu district Joint Collector Syam Prasad said that the recognised political parties may appoint booth-level agents and participate in the voters list revision programme.
Narasaraopet: Palnadu district Joint Collector Syam Prasad said that the recognised political parties may appoint booth-level agents and participate in the voters list revision programme. He conducted a meeting with the leaders of recognised political parties at the Collectorate in Narasaraopet on Wednesday. Speaking on this occasion, the JC said booth-level officers will conduct door-to-door surveys for the revision of the voters list till August 21. He said the volunteers should not participate in the voter list revision process. The Joint Collector said if they have problems relating to the deceased, they may complain to the booth-level officers.
District revenue officer Vinayakam and Collectorate administrative officer Anil Kumar were present.