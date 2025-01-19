‘DEET app a bridge between unemployed & firms’

Nirmal : District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav said that the DEET app will be very useful for the unemployed in creating jobs in the private sector.

On Saturday evening, she held a meeting with the members of the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana District Committee along with the Additional Collector of Local Bodies at the conference hall of the Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the officials should encourage college students to register their names in the DEET app created by the state government to create jobs for unemployed youth. The officials were instructed to create wide awareness about this app. She said that by registering their names with their educational qualifi-cations in the DEET app, various private companies and industries will hire the employees they need.

Later, the Collector said that if people from the district have gone to other countries for employment through unauthorised agents, their family members should contact the Labour Department office in the District Collectorate office complex with their Aadhaar card from January 19 to 26 and register their details.