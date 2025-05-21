Appointment of Vaikhanasa Agama Advisory Committee

Tirumala: A sper the decision taken during the TTD Trust Board meeting held in March this year, the existing Vaikhanasa Agama Advisory Committee has been dissolved, and a new committee has been appointed.

The new Vaikhanasa Agama Advisory Committee comprises five members including

A.S. Sri Krishna Seshachalam Deekshitulu, Chief Priest of Sri Vari Temple, Dr. Parasharam Bhava Narayana Acharyulu, Assistant Professor, Department of Vaikhanasa Agama, SV Vedic University, P K Varadhan Bhattacharyar from Chennai, A. Ananthashayana Deekshitulu, Honorary Priest at Govindaraja Swamy Temple, A. Khadri Narasimhacharyulu, Former Priest. The tenure of this new committee will be for a period of two years.