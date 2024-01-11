APPSC extends deadline for submission of applications for Group 2 by a week

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission announced an extension to the application deadline for filling up vacant Group-2 posts in various government departments of the state. The original deadline ended on Wednesday, but it has now been extended by one week.

According to Pradeep, Secretary of the Service Commission, the online application deadline has been extended until the 17th of this month, based on the requests of the candidates. It is important to note that there has been no change in the date of the preliminary examination, which is scheduled to take place on February 25.



The interested candidates can visit the Commission's website at https://psc.ap.gov.in.

