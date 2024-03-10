  • Menu
APPSC Group 1 Preliminary Exam Hall Tickets released

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Group 1 examination, marking a crucial step in the recruitment process.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Group 1 examination, marking a crucial step in the recruitment process. The online application window for filling a total of 81 Group 1 posts across various state departments concluded on January 28. As the anticipation builds among applicants, the Group 1 preliminary exam is set to take place on March 17.

The examination schedule entails Paper 1 to be held from 10 am to 12 noon at multiple centers in 18 district locations, followed by Paper 2 scheduled from 2 pm to 4 pm on the same day. A significant turnout of 1,48,881 candidates has been reported statewide, reflecting the high level of interest and participation in the prestigious Group 1 recruitment drive.

To access their hall tickets, candidates are required to log in using their One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) ID and password, facilitating a seamless and secure process for downloading the essential exam admission document.

