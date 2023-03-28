APPSC Group 4 Mains examination hall tickets released, exam on April 4

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Group 4 Mains exam on Monday (March 27). Mains exam will be conducted online in two shifts on 4th April for 670 Junior Assistant Computer Assistant posts in Revenue Department.



It has released an official notification stating that candidates appearing for this exam should download the admit card through the official website. Around 11,574 candidates have qualified this exam. Group 4 Mains examination will be conducted in various district centers of the state.



Around 2,11,341 people appeared for the APPSC Group-4 preliminary examination across the state out of which 11,574 candidates have qualified for the mains exam. Mains exam will be conducted on 4th of next month for all the qualified candidates.