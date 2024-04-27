Live
- Leading IT firms in India lost close to 70K employees in last fiscal year
- Four power plants hit in massive Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine
- International Marconi Day 2024 Date, history and significance
- Congress slits throat of Hindu people for Muslims, alleges Giriraj Singh
- Anupama Parameswaran Goes De-Glam for Powerful New Film ‘Paradha’
- Members of Erukal community in Dharmavaram join BJP ahead of elections
- MLA Candidate Visits Gyms in Visakha North Constituency, Promises Development If Elected"
- Yes Bank net profit doubles to Rs 452 crore in Jan-March quarter
- Has Allu Arjun Set his Fee at Rs 150 Crore for 'Pushpa 2'?
- Early detection of 'osteoarthritis' may allow therapy that improves joint health: Researchers
Just In
NDA Alliance Candidate Badeti Radhakrishnaiah Campaigns in Eluru Constituency
In a bid to mobilize support for the upcoming Assembly elections, NDA alliance candidate Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti) was seen distributing...
In a bid to mobilize support for the upcoming Assembly elections, NDA alliance candidate Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti) was seen distributing leaflets in the local 18 Division Gollaigudem and Indiramma Griha Kalpana Colony in Eluru Constituency. The leaflets urged residents to support the bicycle symbol and vote for Radhakrishnaiah in the elections scheduled for May 13th.
The campaign event was attended by In-charge Pedada Venkataramana, Division Observers Pujari Niranjan, Ex-Corporator Madhu Radhababu, Shatagopam Satyanarayana, Nandarapu Radha, Lakkapogu Ravindra, Lakkoju Lalitha, Nallamallu Venkataramana, Nela Ayyappa, as well as BJP leaders Gaddam Nagaraju, Janasena leaders Palli Vijay, and TDP Janasena BJP leaders women.
The presence of these prominent leaders added momentum to Radhakrishnaiah's campaign efforts, as he emphasized the importance of securing victory in the upcoming elections. The residents were encouraged to show their support by wearing the bicycle symbol and casting their votes for Radhakrishnaiah.
With the support of a dedicated team of leaders and volunteers, Radhakrishnaiah is determined to make a strong impact in the Eluru Constituency and emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.