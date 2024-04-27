30 Youths from TDP Ward Join YSR Congress Party to Support CM Jagananna's Leadership

In a show of support for Chief Minister Jagananna and his leadership, 30 youths from the 13th, 14th, and 32nd wards of the municipal area have left TDP and joined the YSR Congress party. Led by Syed Babajan, these young people believe that CM Jagananna has fulfilled 99% of his promises and are eager to work towards his re-election as Chief Minister.

The youths were welcomed into the party by MLA candidate BS Maqbool, along with Hindupuram Parliament election candidate Vajrabhaskar Reddy and municipal chairperson Najimunnisasadik. They were encouraged to continue their hard work and dedication to ensure the victory of the YSR Congress Party in the upcoming elections.

Among those who joined the party were Waheed Ali, Babajan, Farooq, Yasin, Sadiq, Mubarak, Riaz, Fayaz, Shahrukh, Riaz, Zabiullah, Sanalla, Mubarak, Usman, Syed Bhasha, Shabbir, Khader Bhasha, Ghaus, Ibrahim, Shamshir, Nuruddin, and others. Their decision to switch allegiances underscores the growing support for CM Jagananna and his commitment to improving the lives of the people through the introduction of Navratna schemes and addressing the needs of the poor.