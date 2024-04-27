Live
Just In
YSRCP prioritizes women candidates in upcoming elections in Hindupuram
In a significant move, the YSRCP party in Hindupuram has showcased its commitment to gender equality by nominating women candidates for the upcoming elections. During a meeting at the party office, members of the RTC A1 Auto Union committee met with YSRCP leaders Guddampally Venu Reddy and Hindupuram Constituency Election Observers Valiveti Raja Reddy.
Venu Reddy highlighted the importance of prioritizing women in the political arena and announced the nomination of Mrs. TN Deepika as the MLA candidate and Mrs. Boya Santhamma as the MP candidate for the party in the 2024 elections.
The meeting was attended by various YSRCP leaders and activists, including auto union president Mohammed Zabibullah Noor Bhasha, Nagaraj, Tungodu Mamu, Khajawali, Aswartha, Market Chand Basha, Farooq, and others.
This bold move by the YSRCP party in Hindupuram demonstrates their dedication to promoting gender diversity and empowering women in politics. With the support of these capable female candidates, the party hopes to bring about positive change and representation for all members of the community in the upcoming elections.