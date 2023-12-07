  • Menu
APPSC notification to fill Group-II posts

APPSC notification to fill Group-II posts
VIJAYAWADA: The AP Public Service Commission today issued a notification to fill Group-II posts including 331 executive posts and 566 non executive posts.

Eligible candidates can apply online through Commission's website http://www.psc.ap.gov.in from December 21 to January, 10, 2024. The screening test (Preliminary examination) will be held on February 25, 2024. The date of main examination will be announced later.

