APPSC releases Group 1 results 2018, candidates asked to report on July 12

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the results of 2018 Group 1 under the auspices of Chairman Gautam Sawang on Tuesday evening. A total of 1,40,000 people wrote the exams among which than fifty thousand people attended the screening test, 325 people attended the interviews for 167 Group 1 posts. APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang revealed that the declaration of results has been delayed due to legal issues along..

In the results, Sushmita from Pithapuram region got the first rank. Srinivasulu from Kothulagutta of YSR district got the second rank and Sanjana Sinha from Hyderabad got the third rank. It is noteworthy that there are seven women in the top ten positions. Out of 167 posts in Group-1 2018 notification, there are 30 posts of Deputy Collector and 28 posts of DSP. He said that the selected candidates will have to appear before the board before the 12th of this month and give the consent.

APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang revealed that there will be Group-2 notifications in the next month along with 13 more notifications in the coming days to fill 2000 posts.