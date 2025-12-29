AP’s Surya Charishma Tamiri is women singles champion

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh’s rising badminton star Surya Charishma Tamiri delivered a memorable performance to clinch Women’s Singles title at Yonex-Sunrise 87th Senior National Badminton Championship, held at Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium at Patamata in Vijayawada on Sunday. Playing in front of a supportive home crowd, the young shuttler showcased grit and composure to defeat Odisha’s Tanvi Patri in a thrilling three-set final.

In Women’s finals, Surya Charishma dropped the opening set 17-21 but made a strong comeback in the second set, dominating rallies and controlling the pace to win 21-12. Carrying the momentum into the decider, she maintained her attacking approach and superior court coverage to seal the third set 21-14, thereby securing her maiden senior national title in style.

The week-long championship not only provided high-voltage action but also highlighted emerging talent from across the country, underlining the steady growth and promising future of Indian badminton.

In Men’s Singles final, Tamil Nadu’s Rithvik Sanjeevi S displayed remarkable consistency and nerve to overcome Haryana’s Bharat Raghav in straight sets, 21-16, 22-20. Top seeds Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar R of Tamil Nadu justified their billing in the Men’s Doubles final, registering a convincing 21-17, 21-12 victory over Mithileish P Krishnan and Prejan of Puducherry.

In Women’s Doubles, Karnataka’s third-seeded pair Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat K emerged champions after defeating Priya Devi Konjengbam of Manipur and second-seed Shruti Mishra of Uttar Pradesh 21-14, 21-18.

Mixed Doubles final produced a major upset as second seeds Sathwik Reddy K of Telangana and Radhika Sharma of Punjab stunned top seeds Ashith Surya and Amrutha P of Karnataka with a commanding 21-9, 21-15 win.

Medals and cash prizes presentation ceremony of 87th Yonex Sunrise Senior National Badminton Championship 2025 was held on a grand scale. Gold and silver medals were presented to the winners and runners-up amid the presence of sports enthusiasts, academicians, and prominent dignitaries.

Indian National Badminton Coach Pullela Gopichand, SAAP Vice-Chairman and Managing Director G Bharani, Badminton Association of India Secretary General Sanjay Mishra, Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association president M Dwarakanath, PB Siddhartha College Dean Dr J Rajesh Chowdary, industrialist Lingam Ravindrababu, and sports enthusiast Atluri Meghana graced the ceremony. The dignitaries introduced finalist players and presented medals, lauding their performances.

Later, Championship Organising Secretary Dr P Ankamma Chowdary, who is also BAI Joint Secretary and APBA Secretary, honoured individuals and institutions that contributed to the successful conduct of the event. Volunteers from PB Siddhartha College were specially felicitated.