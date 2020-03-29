AP's Vote on Account budget for three months is Rs 70,995 Crores

Amaravati: The State government is authorised to withdraw Rs 70,995 cr from Consolidated Fund of the State, with the promulgation of AP Appropriation (Vote on Account) Ordinance.

Shamsher Singh Rawat, Principal Secretary, Finance Department released the Vote on Account statement through a GO MS No 25 on Sunday. This Vote on Account is for three months only.

It means, the total budget for the entire financial year must be more than 2.84 lakh cr, as per the present Ordinance. Since, the Government estimated nearly Rs 71 Cr as expenditure for the first quarter itself, the remaining three quarters of the year also required an equal amount for its expenditure.

Rawat directed all the Heads of Department and other Chief Controlling Officers to see that until further orders, the total expenditure to be incurred in the financial year 2020-21 under each Demand does not exceed the amounts specified against it in the AP Appropriation (Vote on Account) Ordinance, 2020.

He further informed that, the copies of the Ordinance, relating to the grants made in advance in respect of the estimated expenditure for a part of the financial year are forwarded to all Heads of Department and Departments of Secretariat for information and necessary action.

The state government gave highest priority for both welfare and medical expenditure, in the wake of the outbreak of Coronavirus. It also allocated more than Rs 2,677 cr to Energy department as Revenue expenditure and another Rs 131 cr as loans. The Panchayat Raj department allowed to spend Rs 2,286 as revenue expenditure and Rs 559 cr as capital expenditure. The major and medium irrigation department was allocated Rs 403 cr as revenue expenditure and Rs 3304 Cr as capital expenditure.

The government allocated Rs 3,318 Cr under revenue expenditure and Rs 2298 cr under capital expenditure for the Medical and Health department. The Municipal Administration and Urban development department also authorised to utilize Rs 1611 Cr under revenue expenditure and Rs 575 cr as capital expenditure. Rs 2390 Cr allocated to Housing department. The Home department also got a handsome package. Government allocated Rs 1397 Cr under Revenue and another Rs 130 Cr as capital expenditure.