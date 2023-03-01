APSDC bags Governance Award, Chief Minister shower praises on officials

Andhra Pradesh Seed Development Corporation (AP Seeds), which distributes seeds to farmers through YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendrams, has received another prestigious award at the national level. CM YS Jagan congratulated the officials for winning Governance Now Award.



AP Seeds MD Dr. Geddam Shekhar Babu and chairperson Pernati Sushmita received this award from the hands of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Deepak Mishra at the recently held national meeting in Delhi.

However, on Tuesday, the Minister of Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Principal Secretary of Agriculture Department Gopalakrishna Dvivedi, VC and MD of Andhra Pradesh Seed Development Institute met with CM Jagan at the CM Camp office and presented the award to the state. CM Jagan expressed happiness over this. CM Jagan congratulated the officials in this order.

For the past nine years, the international organization 'Governance Now' has been awarding these awards to outstanding public sector organisations. For the second time, AP Seeds has announced the Governance Now Award in the category of Public Sector Undertaking (PSU-Government Institutions) Units of the Year.