APSDMA issues heatwave alert: residents advised to stay indoors and hydrate

The Disaster Management Department of Andhra Pradesh has issued an alert regarding the possibility of severe heatwaves sweeping across the state today. In an innovative move to ensure public safety, the department is sending alert messages directly to residents' mobile phones using advanced technology.

The alert, designed to grab immediate attention, is set to ring continuously until users acknowledge the message by pressing the OK button. It strongly advises people to avoid direct sunlight wherever possible and to take necessary precautions if venturing outside.

As part of the advisory, the department emphasizes the importance of hydration, recommending that residents drink plenty of water along with buttermilk, glucose, lemon juice, coconut water, and oral rehydration solutions (ORS) to combat the effects of extreme temperatures.

Authorities urge citizens to stay vigilant and prioritize their health during this heatwave, reminding everyone to be aware of the signs of heat-related illnesses.