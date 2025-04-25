APSDMA issues heatwave warning for Andhra Pradesh

Severe heatwaves are expected to impact 17 mandals across various districts of Andhra Pradesh, according to Ronamki Kurmanath, Managing Director of the Disaster Management Authority. The regions of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram Manyam are particularly vulnerable, with Mandals in these areas likely to be severely affected, especially on Friday, April 25, when 12 mandals are anticipated to experience dangerous conditions.

On the same day, Srikakulam is expected to affect 1 mandal, Vizianagaram 10 mandals, Parvathipuram Manyam 7 mandals, and Alluri Seetharamaraju district 3 mandals. In addition, light to moderate rains accompanied by thundershowers are forecast for numerous areas in the Uttarandhra districts over the weekend.

On Thursday, some areas recorded extremely high temperatures, including Dornipadu in Nandyal district at 43.8°C, Peddadornala in Prakasam district at 43.7°C, and Atlur in YSR district at 43.6°C. Temperatures exceeding 41°C were noted in 139 locations across the state.

Health officials advise residents to take precautions when venturing outdoors, such as wearing a cap or scarf, light-coloured cotton clothing, and sunglasses for eye protection. Those with heart conditions, diabetes, or high blood pressure should avoid direct sunlight. Additionally, residents are warned of the potential for thunderstorms and unseasonal rains and are advised to seek shelter away from trees during such weather.