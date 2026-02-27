Eatala Rajender slams govt over demolitions and land issues

BJP MP Eatala Rajender launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Telangana government, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of policies that have caused distress among the poor and marginalised communities. Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, Rajender alleged that under Reddy’s leadership, people live in constant fear of losing their homes and lands.

He condemned the recent demolitions in Khammam, where houses built on Bhoodan lands were allegedly razed without notice, leaving families devastated. Rajender said women and children were reduced to tears, and the state’s actions resembled “a battlefield assault” with heavy police deployment. He warned that similar moves, such as the proposed demolition of Madhuridge Apartments, would not be tolerated.

The MP further alleged that while poor families are being evicted from small plots, valuable government lands worth thousands of crores in areas like Ellamma Banda are being handed over to private individuals. He accused the government of ignoring large-scale encroachments by influential people while targeting vulnerable communities.

Rajender also criticised the Musi Riverfront project, claiming it is being used as a pretext to displace thousands of families for real estate development. He demanded that the government focus on cleaning the river scientifically rather than demolishing colonies.

Warning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajender said that unless the party reins in the Telangana government’s “excesses,” it risks being politically uprooted by the people. He vowed to take these issues to the Centre and fight them in the public domain.

Rajender demanded house sites for families displaced in Khammam and urged the government to prioritise welfare schemes, scholarships, and fee reimbursements over lavish projects like Gandhi Park. He cautioned that the government’s actions would have serious political consequences.