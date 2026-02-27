‘Op Chinnari Thalli’ to crack down on child sexual abuse

Mangalagiri: In a step towards preventing sexual offences against children in the state, the women and child safety wing has launched a statewide initiative ‘Operation Chinnari Thalli.’ Director general of police Harish Kumar Gupta unveiled the official poster of the programme at a ceremony held at the DGP office here on Thursday.

Carrying the tagline ‘Safe Childhood–Sustainable Development,’ the initiative aims to curb sexual crimes against children and women through strict enforcement, awareness, and fast-track investigation mechanisms.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that the programme primarily focuses on preventing sexual offences against minors by taking stringent action against habitual offenders, drug addicts and anti-social elements frequently involved in crimes against children and women. He said that special emphasis will be laid on identifying vulnerable areas and sensitizing mothers of minor girls to remain alert against suspicious individuals.

As part of the initiative, the police department aims to achieve zero pendency in arrests in cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso). Authorities will also open ‘sexual offenders sheets’ (SOS) against criminals involved in sexual offences against women and children over the past five years to ensure continuous monitoring.

The programme also includes conducting awareness campaigns on “Good Touch – Bad Touch” in schools, Anganwadis, and hostels across the State.

Areas identified as hotspots for crimes against women and children will witness strengthened security arrangements and intensified night patrolling.

Harish Kumar Gupta further stated that investigations in sexual offence cases involving minors will be completed within a stipulated time- frame, with charge sheets to be filed within 60 days. A ‘speed trial monitoring mechanism has been introduced to enhance conviction rates and ensure swift justice.

The newly established Women and Child Safety Office at Tadepalli will oversee the implementation of the programme under the supervision of IG B Rajakumari. All police commissioners and district superintendents of police have been directed to prepare action plans within 48 hours.