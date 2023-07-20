APSPDCL CMD promises to resolve power issues

Tirupati: Chairman and Managing Director of APSPDCL K Santosh Rao has an interactive meeting with the senior electrical managers of industrial units at Sri City.

He reviewed the power consumption by the industries and noted the issues related to power supply, outages and sudden shutdowns, increasing power tariff and true-up charges, solar power generation, etc., that were brought to his notice. He gave an assurance for resolving all the issues.

Thanking the CMD for visiting Sri City, MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said that the proactive measures of APSPDCL will certainly improve the situation.

He called upon all the industrial units to go for right contractors and right equipment in the respective power installations to avoid breakdowns and mishaps.

Sri City Electrical wing submitted a memorandum to the CMD requesting him to consider a few points for implementation, so that the quality and reliability of power supply to industries can be improved further.

Sri City’s electrical wing head DN Reddy also spoke. The CMD was accompanied by chief general managers Dharma Gnani, Guravaiah, superintending engineer Krishna Reddy and others.