Live
- Technical glitches to the fore in allotment of seats for Biotechnology course
- Weather update: Heavy rains to continue for more four days in Andhra Pradesh
- Govt announces Sri Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Award for Nateshwara Sharma
- Netflix ends password sharing in India
- Hubli Dharwad police removed 530 rowdy sheeters from list
- TS all set to launch deworming campaign today
- 2- BHK houses to be distributed in from next month
- Krishna district under-19 girls cricket team selected
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on July 20, 2023
- IPS officers shuffled
APSPDCL CMD promises to resolve power issues
Chairman and Managing Director of APSPDCL K Santosh Rao has an interactive meeting with the senior electrical managers of industrial units at Sri City.
Tirupati: Chairman and Managing Director of APSPDCL K Santosh Rao has an interactive meeting with the senior electrical managers of industrial units at Sri City.
He reviewed the power consumption by the industries and noted the issues related to power supply, outages and sudden shutdowns, increasing power tariff and true-up charges, solar power generation, etc., that were brought to his notice. He gave an assurance for resolving all the issues.
Thanking the CMD for visiting Sri City, MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said that the proactive measures of APSPDCL will certainly improve the situation.
He called upon all the industrial units to go for right contractors and right equipment in the respective power installations to avoid breakdowns and mishaps.
Sri City Electrical wing submitted a memorandum to the CMD requesting him to consider a few points for implementation, so that the quality and reliability of power supply to industries can be improved further.
Sri City’s electrical wing head DN Reddy also spoke. The CMD was accompanied by chief general managers Dharma Gnani, Guravaiah, superintending engineer Krishna Reddy and others.