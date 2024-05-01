Live
Battle Brews Over Coorg's Coffee Estates: From Serenity to Sprawling Villas-locals fear environmental disaster
Madikeri: Plans to turn 2400 acres of BBTC Coffee Gardens into large villas and townships have sparked strong opposition and deep concern among locals and environmentalists alike, creating a tempest of controversy around the serene hills of Coorg.
The proposal, orchestrated by a resort tycoon, has ignited a fierce debate, with critics decrying the potential environmental devastation and cultural erosion that could accompany the transformation of these verdant landscapes. The Codava National Council spearheaded by NU Nachappa has opposed it on two major counts
“The roots of this dispute delve deep into Coorg's past, tracing back to the acquisition of the land by the Bombay Burma Trading Corporation (BBTC) during the colonial era. Once communal property of the indigenous Codava tribe, the estate passed through various hands before landing in the possession of a resort magnate, sparking memories of Coorg's colonial subjugation and indigenous displacement” Nachappa told.
Economic Gain vs. Environmental Loss
At the heart of the controversy lies the stark dichotomy between economic gain and environmental preservation. The sale of the estate, purchased at a fraction of its current market value, has raised eyebrows and suspicions, prompting calls for a thorough investigation into the transaction's legality and ethical implications.
“The conversion of lush coffee estates into sprawling villas and townships not only threatens to disrupt the delicate ecological balance of the region but also poses a grave threat to vital water sources and biodiversity hotspots. The ramifications extend beyond environmental concerns, touching on the preservation of indigenous culture and heritage, which risks being overshadowed by the specter of unchecked development” Nachappa told in a complaint lodged with the President of India, Prime Minsiter and Chief Secretary of the union government for forests and environment.
A Call to Arms
Following the CNC taking up the issue on a global scale, voices from all over the places where Codava people have migrated and relocated “decisive action to halt the encroachment on Coorg's natural splendour and cultural heritage. Calls for stringent legal measures echo through the hills, demanding accountability from all parties involved, from buyers and sellers to local authorities and regulatory bodies. “The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated, as Coorg stands at a crossroads, torn between preserving its pristine landscapes and succumbing to the allure of unchecked development. The fate of this idyllic paradise hangs in the balance, with stakeholders grappling with the weighty consequences of their decisions” Nachappa relayed some sentiments of his countrymen.
In the face of mounting opposition, the battle for Coorg's soul rages on, with the outcome poised to shape the region's destiny for generations to come. As the debate rages on, one thing remains clear: the future of Coorg hinges on the choices made today.