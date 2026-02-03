APSPDCL to launch special grievance programme for industrial power consumers

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has announced a special programme to quickly resolve problems faced by industrial electricity consumers in its jurisdiction.

In a statement issued on Monday, APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Siva Sankar Lotheti said the initiative will cover Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa, Annamayya, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kurnool and Nandyal districts. He said APSPDCL has already introduced innovative programmes such as ‘Dial Your CMD’, ‘Dial Your SE’, and ‘Current Ollala Janabatha’ to address consumer issues swiftly. As part of efforts to further encourage the industrial sector, the company is now launching a dedicated platform called the ‘Industrial Consumers Grievance Redressal Forum.’ Under this programme, meetings will be held on the first Wednesday of every month from 10.30 am to 11.30 am at the Superintending Engineer (SE) offices in the respective districts. In addition, the forum will be conducted on the third Wednesday of every month from 10.30 am to 11.30 am at the APSPDCL Corporate Office in Tirupati.

Industrial power consumers have been advised to directly meet the concerned district Superintending Engineer on the first Wednesday to explain their electricity-related problems. Issues that are not resolved at the district level can be taken up on the third Wednesday by directly meeting the CMD at the corporate office in Tirupati.The CMD said necessary steps will be taken to ensure quick resolution of industrial electricity issues through this programme. He urged industrial power consumers to make full use of this opportunity.