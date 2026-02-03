ICC yet to decide on India vs Pakistan clash amid boycott concerns

It was reported that if sanctions are to be considered then it would need to be discussed at an ICC Board meeting, where the 12 Full Member boards are represented alongside three representatives from Associate Members and the ICC chair. The ICC has so far not informed its Board of any emergency meeting being called to discuss the matter though. ESPNcricinfo added that the PCB have told them they were also unlikely to provide a written response to the ICC regarding the boycott or government decision.

A similar report by Cricbuzz added that there are 16 members on the ICC Board and several directors quoted by the website claimed they had no knowledge of any Board meeting being called.

Most importantly, Cricbuzz added that the PCB had not sent any formal letter to the ICC explaining that they would forfeit the game against India. As of now, the only written piece of information coming from Pakistan confirming pakistan boycott threat is an X post by the Government of Pakistan which doesn’t qualify as an official document.

Cricbuzz went onto report that there is an increasing feeling that the PCB will eventually fall in line. Quoting last year’s Asia Cup as an example, Pakistan had pulled out of the tournament throughout the day, before confirming their participation half an hour before kickoff.