APSRTC bus service between Rampachodavaram, Paderu begins

Rampachodavaram(Alluri Sitharama Raju District): RTC bus service have commenced from Rampachodavaram to Paderu, the district headquarters.

Paderu depot has allotted the bus. It will leave Rampachodavaram at 5 am every day and reach Paderu at 12 noon via Krishnadevi Peta.

It will depart from Paderu at 2 pm and reach Rampachodavaram at 9.10 pm.

The ticket fare from Rampachodavaram to Paderu has been fixed at Rs 260.

