APSRTC buses to turn Mobile Rythu Bazars in Andhra Pradesh to sell vegetables

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking some crucial decisions to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the state. While the lockdown is being implemented in the state, the APSRTC buses are limited to the depot. Although some buses hit the road after unlock, a large number of buses are still confined to garages. At this juncture, the state government has decided to bring the empty buses into use for the benefit of the people.

As part of this, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government which is conducting heavy coronavirus tests in the state has also brought mobile vehicles into the field. RTC Indra buses are being converted into Sanjeevani (COVID testing mobile lab) vehicles. As per the instructions of the Department of Health, the seats in the AC buses are being removed to make samples available and they are being made into life-saving vehicles at low cost.

Also, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to distribute vegetables to people's homes at a time when everyone is confined to their homes in the event of a lockdown. As part of this, the authorities have converted RTC buses into mobile Rythu Bazaars Facilities have been provided for the storage and sale of vegetables with all facilities inside the bus. These mobile farmer's markets will be on the road soon.