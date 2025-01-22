APSRTC earns record revenue during Sankranti festival season

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has earned revenue of Rs 23.71 crore on January 20 in a single day by operating several hundred services to various destinations in AP and other States.

There was a huge response to the RTC buses as the RTC collected only normal fares and lakhs of passengers used the services to reach their destinations this festival season. For the third consecutive day on Monday (January 20), the RTC has earned more than Rs 20 crore revenue during this Sankranti festival season.

Compared to the private operators the RTC has charged less fare from the bus passengers. This helped the RTC to generate more revenue and the Corporation earned record income of Rsc 23.71 crore in one day.

The RTC has decided to operate 7,200 special services this festival season. But, due to increased demand from the bus passengers, the RTC has operated 9,097 special services.

The highest number of buses was operated from Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts of Telangana State to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh.

From Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states also a large number of people travelled in the RTC buses and came to their native places in Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. APSRTC MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao had directed the depot managers to operate more buses during the Sankranti festival season to meet the rush of passengers.

The APSRTC in a press release on Tuesday, announced that the RTC staff particularly the drivers, conductors, supervisors and other staff worked with a lot of dedication in the festival season and rendered good services to the passengers.

The APSRTC said the Corporation would not forget the affection shown by the bus passengers travelling in the RTC buses and assured that the corporation would continue services to the passengers.

Lakhs of people came to their native places to celebrate the Sankranti festival. Cockfights and cultural events were the additional attractions during the Sankranti festival season.

In the return journey also, a large number of people travelled in the RTC buses. The RTC has stated people travelled in the RTC buses due to normal fare collected in the festival season also.