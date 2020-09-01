APSRTC extends time to cancel bus tickets booked in lockdown period

APSRTC has once again given an opportunity to passengers who had booked tickets during COVID-19 lockdown extending the time to cancel booked tickets and receive refund. The RTC said that money will be refunded to passengers whose tickets were cancelled during the lockdown and cash will be deposited into the bank accounts of passengers who had already booked tickets online during the lockdown.

Earlier, from July 15 to 29 counters have already been set up to cancel the tickets and get refund. However some of the passengers were not able the cancel the tickets due to various reasons. In this backdrop, once again they were given a chance for 15 days from 31-08-2020 to 14-09-2020 to cancel the tickets and receive the refund amount. RTC Executive Director (O), Mr K. S. Brahmananda Reddy released a statement to this extent and advised the passengers to make use of this opportunity.

On the other hand, the number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has once again crossed 10 thousand on Monday during the last 24 hours, coronavirus tests were conducted on 56,490 people in the state, of which 10,004 were diagnosed with coronavirus, the AP Health Ministry said in a bulletin released on Monday evening. While with another 85 Coronavirus deaths recorded, the total number of corona deaths recorded so far in the state has reached 3,969 and 8,772 people have recovered from the coronavirus on Monday taking the total to 3,30,526 people and 1,00,276 active cases. The total number of corona positive cases registered so far in the state is 4,34,771.