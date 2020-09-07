APSRTC likely to run city service buses soon in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam

APSRTC has given good news to Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam residents by deciding to start the bus services. It is planning to run city buses in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam soon. APSRTC has approached the medical health department to divert city buses following the lifting of restrictions on public transport as part of Lockdown 4.0. RTC officials wrote a letter to KS Jawahar Reddy, special general secretary, medical health department.

The letter said city services would be run in major cities across the state as per the Health Protocol. It is revealed that the city services in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam will start as soon as the medical health department approves it. The RTC plans to divest the remaining bus services by up to 50 per cent and and increased the services from 2,200 to 2,746.

On the other hand, the RTC is contemplating to stabilize the price of tickets irrespective of the distance and run the buses in accordance with the guidelines. As corona cases are on the rise, bus services are expected to take appropriate precautions by arranging masks and adhere to the physical distance as much as possible.

Meanwhile, coronavirus positive cases have been increasing day by day. On Sunday, another 10,794 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Sunday, coronavirus tests were performed on 72,573 people in the past 24 hours and 10,794 people tested positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,98,125.

Moreover, coronavirus deaths occurring in the state are also of serious concern. In the past 24 hours alone, 70 people have died from the coronavirus epidemic. This brings the total number of coronavirus deaths across the state to 4417. In the last 24 hours, nine died in Chittoor, eight each in Anantapur, Guntur, Prakasam, seven in Kadapa, five each in East Godavari, West Godavari and Prakasam, four each in Krishna, Kurnool and Nellores, two in Srikakulam and one in Vizianagaram respectively.