APSRTC rolls out 7,200 additional buses for Sankranti festival

In a generous gesture to facilitate the return of passengers celebrating the Sankranti festival, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced the provision of 7,200 additional buses. This initiative is aimed at helping residents of Andhra Pradesh who are traveling from various parts of the country to their hometowns during the festive season.

The APSRTC has confirmed that these additional services will operate from January 8 to January 13, catering to several states, including Telangana and Karnataka. A total of 3,900 special buses will be deployed, with specific arrangements made from key cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Vijayawada.

The breakdown of the special bus services includes 2,153 buses from Hyderabad, 375 from Bengaluru, and 300 from Vijayawada. In a bid to enhance affordability for passengers, APSRTC has declared that there will be no additional fare for these services, ensuring that celebrations can proceed without financial burden. Additionally, passengers who book round-trip tickets simultaneously will benefit from a 10 percent discount.

Moreover, to assist travelers returning after the festival, APSRTC has scheduled an additional 3,200 special buses to operate from January 16 to January 20. This comprehensive initiative by APSRTC exemplifies its commitment to supporting the community during the festive season, making travel a smoother and more enjoyable experience for all.