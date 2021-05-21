 Top
APSRTC to buy 350 electric buses




Vijayawada: Tenders for the purchase of 350 electric buses have been called for through judicial preview committee after the State government approved the proposal to induct the buses into the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, according to Executive Director of APSRTC P Krishna Mohan Rao.

He said in a statement here on Thursday that the tender documents were submitted to Justice B Sambasiva Rao of Judicial Preview as per the AP Infrastructure (Transparency through Judicial Preview) Act and were placed on the domain of judicial preview www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in inviting objections and suggestions from the general public and intending bidders.

He appealed to the people to submit objections or suggestions if any within seven working days on or before May 28.

