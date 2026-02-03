APSRTC to introduce 2,500 electric, CNG buses in five yrs

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) new vice-chairman and managing director M T Krishna Babu on Monday unveiled a comprehensive plan to introduce electric buses across the state over the next five years. Under the PM e-Bus scheme, he said 1,050 electric buses would be inducted, while plans are in place to introduce another 1,450 electric and CNG buses in the coming days.

Krishna Babu took charge as VC & MD at the RTC headquarters in RTC House here following retirement of Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao whose three months service extension expired on January 31. Krishna Babu later conducted a review meeting with executive directors, heads of departments, and district public transport officers to assess the corporation’s financial position, bus maintenance, passenger services, bus station amenities, and employee welfare.

Addressing officials, he said the induction of electric and CNG buses would play a crucial role in reducing fuel consumption in urban and inter-urban transport, controlling pollution, improving road safety, and promoting sustainable mobility. He noted that over the next five years, the shift to electric buses would not only save energy and reduce fuel costs, but also provide modern and comfortable public transport facilities while strengthening APSRTC’s financial position.

Directing officials to improve operational efficiency and passenger services, he reviewed the ‘Stree Shakti’ scheme launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He said 23–25 lakh women passengers are availing free travel daily, with women commuters accounting for 65–67 per cent of total ridership. He said that bus occupancy has reached nearly 90 per cent, significantly contributing to APSRTC’s financial stability.

Referring to an IVRS survey, Krishna Babu said around 80 per cent of passengers expressed satisfaction with RTC services, while 20% pointed out issues related to toilets and drinking water facilities at bus stations. He instructed officials to address these shortcomings immediately. The VC & MD also discussed commercial utilisation of vacant RTC lands and the expansion of cargo services, which currently generate about Rs 210 crore annually, to further strengthen non-fare revenue.

Highlighting employee welfare, he said there are nearly five lakh government employees in the State and their role in service delivery is vital. He clarified that all government welfare schemes and facilities would be extended equally to public transport department (PTD) employees. He assured that the government is giving special priority to job security, improved working conditions, and the phased resolution of pending employee grievances.

Orders have been issued to provide alternative employment or Additional Monetary Benefits (AMB) to 682 PTD employees declared medically unfit after January 1, 2020. He said the measure would provide significant financial relief to the affected families.

On infrastructure, Krishna Babu informed that road development works covering 10,700 km are underway across the State.

Funds of Rs.3,000 crore will be released in phases—Rs.1,000 crore by the end of March, Rs.1,500 crore by the end of June, and Rs.500 crore by the end of July—for road repairs, development, maintenance, and allied works. He said the Chief Minister has clarified that the initiative would expedite the development and repair of key highways and help resolve pending infrastructure issues, with the objective of providing safer and improved transportation facilities to the public. APSRTC executive directors K S Brahmananda Reddy (administration), G V Ravi Varma (engineering), A Appala Raju (operations), FA & CAO Sudhakar Rao and others were present.