SVS Group signs MoU with US university

SVS Group of Institutions has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), United States, aimed at providing students with enhanced opportunities for foreign education and global career pathways.

Speaking on the occasion, SVS Group Chairman Dr Errabelly Thirumal Rao said the collaboration would enable students to access world-class education, gain international exposure and improve their employment prospects. He added that the partnership reflects the institution’s commitment to preparing students for global competitiveness.

Representatives from RPI, Mr Jarron Decker and Ms Blerina Polovina, briefed students and faculty on higher education pathways in the United States, student exchange programmes and career opportunities available through the collaboration.

The MoU was facilitated by Rishitharao of Next Weave and Ravi Malapati. The partnership is expected to strengthen global academic ties and open new avenues for SVS students to pursue international education and careers.