APSRTC to resume interstate bus services between AP and Karnataka from today

The APSRTC to resume its Interstate services between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka today as the restrictions imposed from the July 15th to the 22nd of this month has ended. Interstate services between the two states came to a standstill as the Karnataka government-imposed lockdowns in all urban and rural areas, including Bangalore.

However, bus services between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will resume from today after Karnataka Chief Minister Yeddyurappa announced that there would be no lockdown in the state again from the 23rd and except night curfew and shutdowns on Sundays. There are likely to be around 120 to 150 bus services between the two states.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases have been mounting with thousands of cases reported on a daily basis. As many as 6045 persons in Andhra Pradesh have been tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. Meanwhile, 65 persons lost their lives due to COVID-19 pandemic, taking the toll to 823 as on Wednesday. The total 65 deaths on Tuesday constitutes 15 from Guntur, 10 from Krishna, 8 from West Godavari, 7 from East Godavari, 5 each in Chittoor and Kurnool, 4 in Vizianagaram, 3 each in Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam and one each in Kadapa and Nellore respectively.

On the other hand, out of the total 64,713 positive cases, 32,127 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and 31,763 got discharged and 823 died.