APSRTC to take up training college repairs

Nellore: RTC Zonal Chairman Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy has said that repairing works of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) training college in Venkatachalam mandal will be taken up very soon.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that APSRTC training college, which was constructed several years ago, is now in dilapidated condition. The government took the initiation to repair the building in order to provide training to drivers and conductors.

The chairman said that at present there are 44,131 permanent and 8,329 outsourcing employees working in Nellore zone. Following the directions of APSRTC higher officials, it was proposed to recruit 7,673 people in 18 categories under direct recruitment procedure, he said, adding that it was also decided to introduce 1,489 new buses in Nellore zone. He informed that drivers and conductors working APSRTC are going to get an additional benefit of Rs 5,000.