APSRTC to turn garages and depots to private vehicles servicing centres to boost revenue

The APSRTC is gearing up to boost revenue and mainly focuses on utilising the valuable lands of the RTC for commercial purposes across the state. The Ministry of Finance has intensified its activities in this direction with instructions. As part of this, the RTC has decided to convert garages and depots into private vehicle servicing centers. The RTC currently has garages and depots at valuable locations in the state. Each garage is spread over ten acres and the depot is spread over six acres. Among them are currently servicing RTC buses.



Against this backdrop, the RTC has decided to provide servicing to private vehicles at the same garages and depots. RTC already operates tire servicing centers in Vizianagaram, Eluru, and Kurnool. Similarly, the RTC has decided to convert garages and depots in the state into fully automobile servicing centre's and appointed a committee of officers to carry out the activity to this extent.

It was decided to make vehicle servicing services available at a lower cost in a better way than private servicing centers. General servicing, all kinds of repairs, body painting, water servicing etc. RTC provides technical staff skills. Staff are recruited on an outsourced basis for unskilled services. Purchase the necessary machine tools along with the infrastructure currently in place of the garages. RTC vehicles will have separate entry and exit lanes.

It is said that separate store rooms and records are maintained for RTC vehicle spare parts and private vehicle spare parts so that there is no room for any manipulation. Servicing services will be made available for heavy vehicles in the early stages. Later, servicing of cars, SUVs, and other vehicles is provided. In the initial phase, RTC officials expect to start servicing services in four centers within two months. Private vehicle servicing services will then be extended to all RTC depots and garages. RTC ED Krishna Mohan said that RTC is preparing to provide automobile servicing services at a lower cost in a better way than private servicing centers.