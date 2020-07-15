APSRTC withdraws Conductor-less bus services in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: In the wake of Coronavirus APSRTC has took some crucial decisions. It is known fact that the board has run the buses without conductors. However, the APSRTC has withdrawn the practice of running buses without conductors, yet the board decided to move forward to encourage digital transactions. In the wake of the covid-19 outbreak, the buses have limited to depots for around two months to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Former RTC MD Madireddy Pratap, on the other hand, introduced the practice of running buses without conductors. The decision was taken following a recent order by the government to set aside the system to prevent the virus from spreading through the conductors, it was decided in May to run the buses without conductors. With this, the conductors are staying at bus stops and reservation centers for issuing tickets.

However, with the APSRTC thinking of implementing this permanently, there was concern from the working class. With this, the government withdrawn the idea yet it has recently decided to increase digital transactions while utilizing the services of conductors through the online mobile app.

As part of the precautionary measures, staff over the age of 55 will be used in the offices as much as possible. With the RTC's decision to increase bus services, AC buses will no longer start its services. Meanwhile, city services in the containment areas will have to wait a little longer to start the services.