APSSDC asks unemployed youth to register for jobs

Ongole: Prakasam district Skill Development Officer R Lokanatham announced that the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is organizing a job mela for seven companies, like Olam Agro India, SIONIC, VERDANT, ISUZU, SUNNY Optotech etc.

He asked the interested candidates to register and upload certificates for scrutiny at the web link provided and wait for the call with information on the training and placement. Lokanatham said that the APSSDC is providing free training for 15 days or 30 days with lodging and boarding to the candidates registered for various companies and offer 100 percent placement assistance to the shortlisted candidates.

He said that the corporation will provide training on the technical aspects along with the soft skills and spoken English to the candidates and then send them to the interview with the companies.

He advised the eligible candidates with qualifications from Class X, ITI, diploma, B Sc and B Tech to apply for the training and placements at http://engineering.apssdc.in/siemenPlacements/ and apply for the same. He advised the candidates to call 7842004344 or 18004252422 for more information.