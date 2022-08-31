APSSDC invites applications from students for training in ISB skilling courses

As part of the process of imparting broad employability skills to the youth of the state to improve their employment opportunities, the government has decided to organise special training programs for the students under the skilling program of Indian School of Business (ISB) under the auspices of AP State Skill Development Corporation. The Skill Development Corporation said in a statement on Tuesday that those who are studying in various autonomous colleges including polytechnic, degree, engineering, management colleges, pharmacy colleges and interested alumni should apply for the training.



It said that 40 hours of training will be provided for each course in Business Literacy Skills, Behavioural Skills, Digital Literacy Skills and Entrepreneurial Literacy Skills. These courses are taught online by ISB and its affiliated faculty.

The Skill Development Corporation and ISB are working together with the intention of providing quality training to students at low cost. Sarab Gaur, Principal Secretary, Skill Development-Training Department, said that the fees and other details related to the respective courses can be found through https://skillshub.isb.edu/apssdc/. Corporation MD Satyanarayana urged the youth to take advantage of the skill training platform created by the corporation with the help of experts.