APSSDC ties with WhatsApp to provide digital skills to youth

Tadepalli: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has decided to impart training on digital skills to youth and students in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), InfiSpark and the leading social media platform WhatsApp India. State Government Adviser Challa Madhusudan Reddy and APSSDC chairman Konduru Ajay Reddy virtually launched WhatsApp Digital Skill Academy training programme online at APSSDC office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

APSSDC Executive Director Dr V Rama Koti Reddy Dodda, general manager Gopinath, NSDC State engagement officer Prashant, Infispark Founder-CEO Osheen Chavan and students from various districts participated in the programme through online.

As per the figures in October 2021, 400+ million Indians were found to be active users of WhatsApp. With this growth, WhatsApp sees a need of contributing to the skilling space and hence empowering youth with technology and equipping the students with Entrepreneurial and Employment Skills.

The aim of the programme is to empower students with not just the development trainings on the important aspect of employability skills general data privacy and cyber security followed by financial literacy and nano entrepreneurship, but also to cultivate the skills.

This programme provides a playground as part of WhatsApp Skill Stars Programme, which is an exclusive offering to selected students to become evangelist and become the leaders that influence other students to grow alongside. This exclusive programme aims at developing communication skills, leadership, and community building skills, public speaking, creativity, and collaboration and challenge students to think on their feet.

The classes will commence from Thursday.

The training is free of cost which would be immensely beneficial to the students. Whether it is a beginner or an expert, they can leverage these courses to up-skill their knowledge base. The students can attend online classes from the flexibility of home.

Once the student is enrolled, they start their journey to gain knowledge of different fields creating a personal brand portfolio, overall personality development; public speaking gets connected with a mentor, networking, which comes in handy as some life skills in the 21st century. After the completion of the course, the students will be awarded a Completion Certificate from InfiSpark, digital skill programme which can be added to give a boost to their résumé and confidence. Any undergraduate and graduate student can enrol in this programme.