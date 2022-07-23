APSSDC to organise job fair today, tomorrow

Tadepalli (Guntur District): As part of Azadi Ka Amrith Mahotsav, Nipuna Human Development Society and Sewa International in association with AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is going to conduct a mega jab fair with the title 'Lokeswara Aaradhana-AP' on Saturday and Sunday at Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddartha Engineering College and PVP Siddartha Institute of Technology at Kanuru campuses on the outskirts of

Vijayawada, according to a communiqué from the APSSDC here on Friday.

The interested candidates with qualifications of SSC, Intermediate, B Tech, M Tech, any graduation or postgraduation, B Pharm, M Pharm may attend the job fair. Both freshers and experienced candidates may appear with their credentials at the job fair.

The APSSDC claimed that more than 200 companies, offering 20,000 jobs from the sectors of IT, ITeS, Core, Management, Pharma and Banking, will participate in the job fair. The candidates, who passed out from 2012 till 2022, are eligible to attend the job fair. There is no registration fee.

The job fair would have dedicated openings for physically challenged and transgenders, it said.

The event is sponsored by Sri Bhumiputra Infra Developers, iQuadra.com, iVIS, iQuizUAanswer.com along with the event partner National Skill Development Corporation.

The APSSDC appealed to the youth across the State to come and utilise this opportunity. For details they may call or WhatsApp at 9032586124 or 9059186124 or 9032186124.