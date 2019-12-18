APSWREIS Recruitment 2019: TGT provisional and Merit list released, document verification on December 19 and 20

Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS), released the merit list of the candidates who appeared for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for Telugu, Hindi, English & Mathematics subjects.

The aspiring candidates can visit APSWREIS — welfarerecruitments.apcfss.in to check the results of TGT. Those who shortlisted need to attend for the document verification scheduled to be held on December 19 and 20, 2019.

The document verification will be conducted Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Office, Tadepalli, Amaravathi.

Here are the steps to check and download the APSWREIS TGT result.

** Go to the official portal of APSWREIS — welfarerecruitments.apcfss.in

** On the homepage, click on the link which reads your subject.

** APSWREIS TGT result will be displayed on the screen.

** Press control and F (ctrl+F) and type your name.

** Download and take a print out of the TGT results for future reference.