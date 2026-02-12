APTDC invites logo design entries

Vijayawada: On the occasion of completing 50 glorious years of establishment, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is set to launch its Golden Jubilee celebrations from February 18. As part of the commemorative events, APTDC has invited entries from talented designers for the creation of a special ‘APTDC@50’ logo.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, APTDC Executive Director (Operations) AL Padmavathi stated that the logo should reflect the rich tourism heritage and cultural vibrancy of Andhra Pradesh while symbolising the significance of the 50-year milestone.

She informed that the best logo, selected by an expert committee, will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 20,000 along with official recognition and felicitation. Interested artists, designers, and students are requested to submit their logo designs on or before 5:00 pm on February 14 to the email addresses: [email protected] and [email protected].

Padmavathi further stated that the Golden Jubilee celebrations will be organised in a grand manner throughout the year, with events scheduled every month at prominent tourist destinations across the State.

She appealed to artists, designers, and students to participate in large numbers and make the logo design competition a grand success.