National symposium on accessible and inclusive digital libraries on March 6 and 7 at IIT Hyd

Hyderabad: The Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC) – Library at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) will organise a two-day national symposium titled “Accessible and Inclusive Digital Library (AIDL)–2026” on March 6 and 7, 2026, at its campus.

The symposium aims to bring together library professionals, academicians, researchers, accessibility experts, policymakers, industry leaders and technology innovators to deliberate on assistive technologies, digital accessibility and inclusive library services for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), also referred to as Divyangjan.

According to organisers, the initiative comes at a time when the need for accessible digital ecosystems is gaining urgency. India has an estimated 2.68 crore persons with disabilities, while global estimates suggest that over 15 per cent of the world’s population lives with some form of disability. The symposium seeks to address gaps in access to digital content, assistive interfaces and inclusive learning environments by encouraging dialogue, knowledge sharing and collaborative action.

The event will focus on practical and policy-oriented approaches to strengthening accessibility standards within academic institutions and libraries. Key objectives include creating awareness about inclusive digital library practices, showcasing emerging assistive tools and technologies, fostering collaboration among institutions, and identifying actionable recommendations for improving services.

Thematic sessions will cover assistive tools and technologies, community engagement, inclusive design of library spaces and services, accessible digital platforms, and policy frameworks related to legal compliance and institutional governance.

The two-day programme will feature invited talks, panel discussions, product demonstrations, case study presentations and interactive sessions. Organisers said the format is designed to encourage exchange of best practices and facilitate networking among stakeholders working in accessibility and digital innovation.

The symposium is being organised under the guidance of Prof. B. S. Murty, Director, IITH; Prof. Ashok Kumar Pandey, Dean (Academics); and Prof. Saket Asthana, Chairman of the Knowledge Resource Centre. Dr. Bhojaraju Gunjal, Chief Library Officer, is serving as Convener and Organising Secretary, supported by a team of library faculty and staff.

Through AIDL–2026, IITH aims to contribute to building equitable and inclusive knowledge ecosystems, aligning institutional efforts with broader national development goals focused on accessibility and digital empowerment.